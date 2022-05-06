WAAY 31 Your Voice, Your Vote: Mo Brooks, U.S. Senate Republican candidate

As we get closer to the May 24 primaries, we’re working to bring you information about candidates so you can decide if they truly represent your values and needs before you head to the polls.
Brooks serves Alabama's 5th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. He’s done so since 2011, but now he’s running to become a U.S. Senator.
"I'm running for the United States Senate, quite frankly, because I believe the foundational principles designed to make us the greatest nation are under attack,” Brooks said.
“It might be the First Amendment freedom of speech. It might be the freedom of religion.”
We asked Brooks what he’s committed to doing to bring about positive change in the lives of people in Alabama and across the country.
He has three top priorities.
Priority No. 1 is “Restore confidence in the honesty and accuracy of our election system.”
Capping the U.S. debt is his second priority.
"We are looking at a national insolvency in bankruptcy if we continue to send to Washington, D.C., people who are debt junkies - people who love spending money that we don't have,” Brooks said.
Priority No. 3 is border security.
"Our country is nothing if we don't have borders,” Brooks said. “We have to have border security, and we have to in that same vein protect American jobs — blue collar and white collar."
When asked about the impact of former President Donald Trump pulling back his endorsement, Brooks said:
"Donald Trump has a mixed reaction here in the state of Alabama. Certainly, there are people who will vote for you if you get the Donald Trump endorsement, (and) there's some people who won't. We'll see how that plays out.”
Brooks said most people he talks to never even mention Trump and seem to care most about the country’s challenges and who can best address them.
Why does he think you should vote for him?
“I've been an elected official. None of the others have held elected office,” he said.
“Think about that. With everybody else, it's a roll of the dice. You have no idea what they are going to do. So, with respect to Mo Brooks, I offer a track record that guides people on what I'm going to do.”
