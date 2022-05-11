WAAY 31 Your Voice, Your Vote: Mike Durant, U.S. Senate Republican candidate

As we get closer to the May 24 primaries, we’re working to bring you information about candidates so you can decide if they truly represent your values and needs before you head to the polls.
In this story, we speak with Mike Durant, Republican candidate for Alabama’s open seat in the U.S. Senate. Incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby chose not to seek re-election.
Durant, an entrepreneur, author, Army veteran and former Prisoner of War, says he dismissed the idea for years because he never really saw himself in this kind of role.
"In the fall last year, I think I felt like a lot of us feel - not liking the direction the country is going,” Durant said. “Really dissatisfied with the leadership at many levels, including the military."
Durant says he didn’t want to miss out on an opportunity to do something about it.
His first priority is the border wall.
"It's something that's achievable. We were part-way there already and we stopped doing it,” Durant said.
“It would solve many problems that we all struggle with, whether it's drugs, crimes, or illegal immigrants.”
Durant says the wall won’t fix those issues completely, but says he thinks it’ll reduce them.
Energy Independence is priority No. 2.
“We are dependent on these external providers. So, we have got to get to a point where we are energy independent,” he said. “That doesn't mean we don't move toward more earth-friendly solutions."
Here’s what he’d propose: “We have got to get the pipelines going again. We have to encourage drilling and make that more affordable.”
Priority No. 3 is strengthening the U.S. military.
"But it has to be prioritized, and when you think about the importance of that for Alabama it is not just at a national level from a security perspective,” Durant said.
“We have a tremendous economic dependency here across the state, whether it's in Mobile where the ships are being built to Montgomery to Fort Rucker to Redstone Arsenal for those of us who live in North Alabama.
“There is a tremendous impact economic impact...”
