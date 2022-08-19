WAAY 31 Your Voice, Your Vote: Mark Clouser, Huntsville City Council District 4 candidate

On Aug. 23, voters in Huntsville’s District 4 will get to decide who represents them on the city council. You can count on WAAY 31 to help you get to know the candidates and whether they’ll address the issues that matter to you most.
WAAY 31 Anchor Nakell Williams sat down with candidate Mark Clouser to ask what his priorities would be if elected.
With days left until the election, you could find Clouser on some of the busiest corners in Huntsville, holding up signs in an effort to win over voters.
“I understand the city and how it functions. Been here all my life, and to be honest with you, I'm not ready to go home at 57. I feel like I have the skillset that can serve the city well and the people at the city,” Clouser said.
He’s a retired fire chief from Huntsville Fire & Rescue who says he wants to help the city keep up with its fast-paced growth.
“We're behind on fire stations, on number of officers that we have," Clouser said. The city is also having trouble keeping up with garbage routes, potholes and street maintenance, he added.
The 57-year-old family man also feels strongly about workforce development in the Rocket City. He recalled stopping at Cracker Barrel at 8:30 a.m. one morning, only to find out they weren't open until 9 a.m.
“Breakfast is one of their biggest things," Clouser said. "When they don't have people going in, restaurants are half-open, the fire department can't hire, police — we've created all this growth. Now we've got to really start trying to champion a way to bring workers into Huntsville.”
Those workers all need a place to live, and affordable housing is something Clouser also plans to focus on if elected. It's a growing problem in Huntsville, and he wants to partner with other councilmembers to do something about it.
“It's getting where it's very hard to be able to purchase a house, so we have to really look at several avenues to correct that,” he said.
Clouser will take on incumbent District 4 Councilmember Bill Kling on Aug. 23. Learn more about Clouser's campaign here.