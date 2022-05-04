WAAY 31 Your Voice, Your Vote: Larry Jackson, U.S. Senate Democratic candidate

As we get closer to the May 24 primaries, we’re working to bring you information about candidates so you can decide if they truly represent your values and needs before you head to the polls.
In this story, we speak with Larry Jackson, Democratic candidate for Alabama’s open seat in the U.S. Senate. Incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby chose not to seek re-election.
"January 6th. The insurrection in the Capitol. I served this country for 21 years. I swore an oath to defend it."
Jackson, a Miles College political science graduate, says he simply wants to make life better for people here in Alabama and across the country.
His first priority will be making moves to improve Alabama.
"Alabama is getting a raw deal from its legislators, both state and federal,” Jackson said.
Term limits are his second priority.
"Power has gone to their heads and they are not getting anything done for the people, and they need to be just like the president,” Jackson said of congressmen.
“We need to have a constitutional change. Term limits. Six terms for representatives. Two terms for senators. 12 years is enough.”
Priority No. 3 are issues he has with the United States Supreme Court.
"Let's take women's right to choose. The Texas law. It violates the 9th Amendment and 10th Amendment,” Jackson said of the law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
Jackson believes decades of experience and service as a soldier will help him seal the deal with voters.
"One thing 21 years gave me is how to take care of people,” he said.
“I literally had to care for and be responsible for 200 men and women's lives. If anything happened to them, I was held accountable.
“I would have Alabama to hold me accountable."
