WAAY 31 Your Voice, Your Vote: Katie Britt, U.S. Senate Republican candidate

As we get closer to the May 24 primaries, we’re working to bring you information about candidates so you can decide if they truly represent your values and needs before you head to the polls.
In this story, we speak with Katie Britt, Republican candidate for Alabama’s open seat in the U.S. Senate. Incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby chose not to seek re-election.
Britt is among a crowded list seeking the Republican nomination to run for the U.S. Senate in November.
She gets her inspiration from her two children, Bennett and Ridgeway.
“I see the country that my children are growing up in, and I know the country that I grew up in,” Britt said.
“While it is not too far apart, I know it is worlds and worlds away.”
The former Butler Snow law firm attorney and chief of staff to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby vows to go to bat for many issues, including three priorities.
Priority No. 1 is addressing voting and election laws.
“First, we have to have free elections,” she said.
Lawmakers are grid-locked on measures dealing with voting rights, campaign finance and redistricting.
Britt says you can count on her to oppose actions Democrats say are crucial to counter restrictive voting laws passed by Republican-controlled legislatures across the country.
Republicans say the Democrats’ action will lead to a federal takeover of elections.
Priority No. 2 on Britt’s list is border security.
That includes completing construction of the border wall, as well as policies to drive up American wages and end the humanitarian crisis there.
Priority three is reducing spending and balancing the budget.
“I believe that our elected leaders shouldn't get paid unless they balance our budget,” Britt said. “We have got to rein in spending.”
That’s why she hopes you’ll choose her on your ballot.
"We need someone who is passionate, who has the energy, and who has the ability to actually get things done,” she said.
For more on this race and others, visit WAAYTV.com’s Election page HERE