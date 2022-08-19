WAAY 31 Your Voice, Your Vote: Drake Daggett, Huntsville City Council District 2 candidate

On Aug. 23, voters in Huntsville’s District 2 will get to decide who represents them on the city council. You can count on WAAY 31 to help you get to know the candidates and whether they’ll address the issues that matter to you most.
WAAY 31 Anchor Nakell Williams sat down with candidate Drake Daggett to ask what his priorities would be if elected.
Daggett grew up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin. He spent his entire career serving in the United States Air Force. He has lived in the Rocket City for the past 12 years, and now he’s looking to become a councilman.
He's trying to drive his message home before Tuesday's election.
Daggett said he'd like to improve transparency in Huntsville. He wants to address issues he has with the city attorney's office, among others.
“Primarily, how the city solicits bids and words contracts, and also transparency and visibility within the Huntsville Police Department,” Daggett explained.
He said a lack of openness in the Crystal Ragland shooting and about money spent in ex-officer William Darby's murder trial are major issues for him.
“The city has said that is attorney-client privilege, as to the cost of outside counsel and special subject matter experts and things like that. That's still public money,” he explained.
Daggett also shared a desire to work with councilmembers to remove perceived barriers for small businesses.
“Sometimes, those business license fees can be somewhat prohibitive to a small business. I would really like to push for the city to adopt a 'no fee for small businesses'” resolution, he said.