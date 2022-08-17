WAAY 31 Your Voice, Your Vote: David Little, Huntsville City Council District 2 candidate

On Aug. 23, voters in Huntsville’s District 2 will get to decide who represents them on the city council. You can count on WAAY 31 to help you get to know the candidates and whether they’ll address the issues that matter to you most.
WAAY 31 Anchor Nakell Williams sat down with candidate David Little to ask what his priorities would be if elected.
Little is a lifelong resident of Huntsville who raised his family in the area. He said he’d be honored to serve the city as a councilman.
“I think our mayor and his team and our council have been doing a great job leading our city. We've attained a lot over the years, and it's going to take a lot of hard work to stay on top. I want to have a hand in that,” Little explained.
If voters give him the chance, he plans to prioritize city services. Huntsville is growing by about 3,000 to 4,000 people a year, he said, “and that's going to be more and more of a challenge on our city services to keep up with a lot of our roads because they’re getting crowded."
He’d like to see public safety improved in the city as well.
“It's really hard for our police and fire departments to find qualified individuals that want to do the job,” Little said. “I’d work with the departments and with the mayor's team to make sure that those parts of our government have the support they need, from technology to fleet.”
Quality of life is also on the top of his agenda if he’s successful in earning a seat on the council.
"We need more nice places for us to take our families, whether it's out to dinner or a park," he said.
Little said voters can count on him to fight for infrastructure upgrades in particular as Huntsville's roads grow more crowded.
"That type of progress can be painful, so keeping up infrastructure is going to be really important," he explained.
He believes the person elected to council should be an individual who understands the power of relationships. Relationship-building is a skill he said he’s worked on his entire life.
“I think that's something that gets lost on folks in government — not necessarily ours, but just as a whole — is the power of relationships,” Little said. “If I need to call the fire chief, police chief or the head of Parks and Recreation Department for some issues, I want them to know that they're going to be treated with respect and dignity and that they will be treated fairly, whatever the issue is.”
To learn more about David Little, including his plans for Huntsville, family, and community involvement, visit his campaign website here.