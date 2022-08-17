WAAY 31 Your Voice, Your Vote: Danny Peters, Huntsville City Council District 2 candidate

On Aug. 23, voters in Huntsville will get to decide who represents them on the city council. You can count on WAAY 31 to help you get to know the candidates and whether they’ll address the issues that matter to you most.
WAAY 31 Anchor Nakell Williams sat down with District 2 Candidate Danny Peters to ask what his priorities would be if elected.
The first item on his list is urban sprawling. Peters said he’s very concerned about it becoming a problem in Huntsville, as it's a potential issue for many rapidly growing cities across the United States.
“Other cities have grown in this kind of fashion,” Peters said. “They've, you know, sprawled out on all these traffic issues, urban sprawl issues, loss of urban forestry, and I don't want us to fall in that same kind of cycle.”
He believes his plan, which includes smart development strategies, will prevent it from happening here.
“We can use the zoning codes in our favor to kind of help with our density and make sure that we're not just kind of sprawling out and become an even larger city, which is harder to have services run to,” Peters explained. “It also allows us to have more mixed use so we can have more than equitable and workforce housing."
Peters said he will also focus on minimizing the city’s environmental footprint.
“I want to give more money to the land trust. Right now, we've got $70,000 to give them,” he said. “I know my predecessor was a huge supporter, and I want to continue that fight.”
Peters noted that people who visit Huntsville for conferences or sporting events are going to want to explore what the city has to offer, including the trails and natural amenities in the area. He wants to make sure the groups responsible for taking care of those amenities have adequate funding.
The councilman hopeful also talked in depth about localized flooding.
“That's one of the common pain points all across the district, and even outside of my district. As we build more roads, we build more buildings and we develop more, we're going to have more impervious surfaces, which is going to divert more water and more water that have a higher rate of flow and more erosion," he said.
Peters said he’s certain future projects must include creating multi-modal transportation options, like bike lanes, sidewalks and additional bus routes.
Peters, an engineer and former member of the U.S. Navy, studied public finance and acquisitions. He’s also earned degrees in public and construction management. Currently, he’s pursuing a third degree in environmental planning and management. To learn more about Danny Peters, visit his campaign website here.