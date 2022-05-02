WAAY 31 Your Voice, Your Vote: Casey Wardynski, 5th congressional district Republican candidate

As we get closer to the May 24 primaries, we’re working to bring you information about candidates so you can decide if they truly represent your values and needs before you head to the polls.
In this story, we speak with Casey Wardynski, Republican candidate for Alabama’s 5th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks chose not to seek re-election and instead is running for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat.
Wardynski says he wants you to send him to the U.S. House of Representatives because: “I think our country is in a lot of trouble."
The Republican candidate is a former Huntsville City Schools leader and former Assistant Secretary of the Army under former President Donald Trump.
Here’s a look at three of his top priorities.
Priority No. 1 is completing the border wall.
"Congress needs to appropriate the money to build the wall,” Wardynski said. “Complete that project, and then secure it. That takes people and technology.”
Wardynski said he’ll help make this happen by joining the Freedom Caucus.
“Which is the 40 really conservative congressmen in the Congress,” he said.
“When Republicans take the House in the 2022 election, in order for Republicans to pass legislation they are going to need those 40 votes — and they intend to vote as a block. So those conservatives are going to require border security. So that's how you get that done."
The economy is second on his list.
"Inflation is crushing,” Wardynski said. “You can see it in gas prices and the food crisis. It's going to continue to get worse.”
He said he plans to support spending cuts to improve the economy.
“Congress appropriates the money for all spending bills, and they start in the House,” said Wardynski. “Those need to be cut. We need to be tough! We need to start cutting the government.”
Priority No. 3 is boosting the United States' standing in the world. Wardynski thinks it’s going to take more defense spending to accomplish this.
“We can see it in Ukraine, and pretty soon, we are going to see it in Taiwan,” he said.
“You already saw it in Hong Kong. All of these are rippling right back into the United States in terms of a need for greater defense spending now."
Wardynski said one word sets him apart from challengers: "Experience.”
