WAAY 31 Your Voice, Your Vote: Brian Foy, Huntsville City Council District 2 candidate

On Aug. 23, voters in Huntsville’s District 2 will get to decide who represents them on the city council. You can count on WAAY 31 to help you get to know the candidates and whether they’ll address the issues that matter to you most.
WAAY 31 Anchor Nakell Williams sat down with candidate Brian Foy to ask what his priorities would be if elected.
Foy told us his motivation to seek the role initially started with experiences as president of the North Alabama Soccer Coalition. He said during his time there, some things were brought to light that he felt inclined to change.
One of Foy’s areas of interest as a potential councilman is initiating strategies to improve public access the city of Huntsville’s outdoor resources. This is what really prompted him to jump into the race.
"The city's spending money on fields, but there's no public utility, no public benefit. When you start to look at that, I felt like it was an opportunity, maybe as opposed to working from the outside, to have an opportunity to make some changes," Foy explained.
Foy said when he considers recreational resources like the soccer fields, he wants the opportunity to ensure the city is spending money to make sure that residents get to benefit from these outdoor spaces. He’d like to work with the Department of Parks and to come up with a plan to integrate the park system.
He said residents deserve to go out and enjoy the beauty of those turf fields at Merrimack Soccer Complex and John Hunt Park Championship Fields. He’d like to see a schedule that allows them that access.
“We're putting a lot of money to bring in sports tourism and tournaments, and that looks fantastic. However, local residents need to have access," Foy said. "I think that’s something Parks and Recreation needs to make sure we do, because everybody should have access to those spaces."
Foy believes widespread growth in the city demands balance and well-defined boundaries.
"How do we make sure that our public services and our safety, security and infrastructure grow with the city? It's easy to build. It's easy to annex. It's hard to support, and so the big thing for me is to make sure that, as we grow, that we've got the right size police force, we've got the right size firefighting force,” Foy said.
Foy said he'd also like to focus on tying the city together with trails and transportation.
"I think Huntsville holistically needs to have a plan that is broader than just the benefit of the skybridge and what’s going to happen there," he said. "It's great that we are going to get the floodplain issues fixed. I think it's going to be a big and a fantastic thing for the city, but then you look at a place like Hampton Cove in District 2 and that city is disconnected by Highway 431."
He said he’s bringing experience to the table that gives him an advantage over his competitors. Foy is part owner of a local financial services software company.
"I have experience at Fortune 500 companies leading diverse teams and delivering on large projects,” he said.
Current councilmember Frances Akridge recently endorsed Foy in the race. Learn more about Foy's campaign here.