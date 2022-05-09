WAAY 31 Your Voice, Your Vote: Brandaun Dean, U.S. Senate Democratic candidate

As we get closer to the May 24 primaries, we’re working to bring you information about candidates so you can decide if they truly represent your values and needs before you head to the polls.
In this story, we speak with Brandaun Dean, Democratic candidate for Alabama’s open seat in the U.S. Senate. Incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby chose not to seek re-election.
Dean, the former mayor of Brighton, says being in the Senate has been a lifelong ambition.
“I think that my experience as mayor of Brighton was quite unfortunate,” he said.
“I was on my way to becoming an essential and important political figure in the nation and in the state.”
Dean’s stint as mayor didn’t last very long because a number of absentee ballots were deemed unlawful and the election was reversed. Dean decided not to pursue the required runoff.
Here’s what he says he’d do as a U.S. Senator.
Priority No. 1 is addressing the prison crisis.
“Ensuring that the key players on the global stage are part of the interrogation of our state government, our law enforcement apparatus, to undo this crisis,” said.
Education is priority No. 2.
"We have fallen into a culture of not compensating and not adequately awarding the work of public educators, and I think to offset that, we do have to do some nuclear things,” he said.
For example: “A pilot policy around providing a $200,000 salary incentive for highly qualified, well-trained elementary school educators to attract the best-in-class talent back to public education."
Priority No. 3 is living-wage policies.
Dean wants a “$33 living wage to replace the current minimum wage, which would allow people access to fair and equitable housing as well as a means to afford transportation to and from work.”
For more on this race and others, visit WAAYTV.com’s Election page HERE