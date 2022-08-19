WAAY 31 Your Voice, Your Vote: Bill Yell, Huntsville City Council District 2 candidate

On Aug. 23, voters in Huntsville’s District 2 will get to decide who represents them on the city council. You can count on WAAY 31 to help you get to know the candidates and whether they’ll address the issues that matter to you most.
WAAY 31 Anchor Nakell Williams sat down with candidate Bill Yell to ask what his priorities would be if elected.
Yell is a 40-year employee of Huntsville Utilities. In a one-on-one interview with WAAY 31, he explained that he spent 21 of those years working as the communications director for the department. He said his role as a community liaison paved the way for him to build long-standing relationships with residents.
In fact, it was because of a personal request from some of them that he entered the race to represent District 2.
"I understand the infrastructure needs in the community," Yell said. "People came to me a couple years ago and asked me to run for city council, because they knew my background and knew that I understood Huntsville."
Yell plans to focus on the concerns brought to him by people in the community if elected. That includes examining the city's roads and traffic needs.
"All you have to do is look at rush-hour traffic and see what we're talking about, and we know that's only going to increase in roads," he said. "Construction is a long-term project. You can't just build them overnight. So those are the things that I'm really going to concentrate on. "
He has committed to securing and improving the delivery of essential services for the people who call the Rocket City home.
"They want their trash picked up. They want the roads fixed, the streetlights turned on and the ditches mowed. Those are the kinds of things that the constituents want," Yell explained.
He’s also committed to supporting law enforcement and improving communication with members of the community. In his view, that means "keeping them up to date on what is going on, how their tax dollars are being spent and projects that are developing within the community," he said.
He’s encouraging everyone in District 2 to exercise their right to vote and be heard Tuesday.
"These are the people that represent you. If you've got concerns, you need to be able to talk to them. You need to get somebody in office that will work for you," he said.
