WAAY 31 Your Voice, Your Vote: Andy Blalock, Republican candidate for the 5th Congressional District

As we get closer to the May 24 primaries, WAAY 31 is working to bring you information about candidates so you can decide if they truly represent your values and needs before you head to the polls.
In this story, we speak with Andy Blalock, Republican candidate for Alabama’s 5th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks chose not to seek re-election and instead is running for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat.
Blalock teaches at Huntsville City Schools’ Academy for Science & Foreign Language, and he’s also the owner of a small business — Grassland Ranch in Athens — where he teaches kids to ride horses.
"I've seen what politics has done in the last couple of years to divide the people," said Blalock.
Blalock says he has three top priorities.
The first is tackling term limits.
"To term-limit the Washington elite and to be able to remove those life politicians from office," he said.
Blalock said he would support a bill sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz that limits members of the House of Representatives to three terms, a total of six years in office, and senators to two terms, for a total of 12 years in office.
His second priority is restoring faith in elections.
"Whether you believe there was election fraud in 2020 or not, we have to restore the faith in the election process,” Blalock said.
"What's your position on all of that?" WAAY 31 News Anchor Nakell Williams asked.
"So that's a very interesting question...," Blalock responded.
Williams didn't really get an answer to that question, but Blalock pledged to join the Election Integrity Caucus.
"This caucus is designed to simply stay in touch with what's going on in the states in terms of best practices,” Blalock said. “So, states that have the best election integrity, and it seems like they are getting people in and out of the lines more efficiently, we can make recommendations.”
Blalock's third priority is fixing inflation with his eight-point plan.
"Right now, our supply chain is broken,” he said. “We have to prevent any vaccination mandates from taking place which would limit the workforce. Right now, we have a workforce shortage, and as long we have that shortage, we have a supply chain problem.
“If we can fix that, we'll start to see more supply that will meet the demand, and we'll see inflation go down."
Blalock said he deserves your vote because: “I'm bringing to the table the ability to speak to people and to persuade. To be able to share realistic ideas and to be able to unite people around these common-sense practices that will help move America forward.”
