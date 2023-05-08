WAAY 31 Weather Day at Riverton Elementary

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent her afternoon with the sweetest kindergarteners at Riverton Elementary School!
Grace spoke with these smart students all about the types of weather that are common in different areas around the globe. With the help of The Cat in the Hat, they took a literary journey to humid and soggy rain forests, the bitter cold and windy arctic, the dry and hot desert, and even the warm sunny beaches.
Each student worked with Meteorologist Grace to develop a severe weather safety plan to keep in their minds during severe weather. They also got to take the insider's tour of StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and take home some special WAAY 31 giveaways and StormTracker Safety Guides.
Thank you for another amazing visit. Riverton!