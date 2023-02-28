 Skip to main content
WAAY 31 visits Montview Elementary for Day 2 of Read Across America Week

Montview Elementary School

WAAY 31 is celebrating National Read Across America Week! On Tuesday, Meteorologist Grace Anello spent time with the fabulous fourth graders at Montview Elementary School.

These smart students learned all about different types of weather phenomena. They looked through a pop-up book that talked all about tornadoes, storm surge, desert dust storms, rainbows and how snowflakes form and grow! The students asked great questions about where desert animals hide in during a dust storm, why earthquakes sometimes lead to tsunamis and why weather even forms in the first place. 

Each student got to see StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and they also took home a prize and a StormTracker Safety Guide so they could learn even more about weather and how it forms. 

Thank you for a wonderful day, Montview!

