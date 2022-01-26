WAAY 31 told Decatur police chief’s retirement prompted by negative internal job reviews

WAAY 31 broke the news of Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen's surprise retirement on Tuesday. (Read more HERE)
Now, sources within the police department and the city say there is more behind the chief's retirement decision.
Allen said his decision was based on being tired and needing a break, but we are now learning about an internal job performance survey and the results that he reviewed days before he told the city council he was out.
WAAY 31 had been told the chief was not asked to resign or forced out, but he did make the decision after learning about the negative results from members of his department.
Allen’s retirement was effective immediately. Interim Chief Todd Pinion is leading the department now.
The Decatur City Council is expected to begin the official process to find a permanent chief in the coming weeks.