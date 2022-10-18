 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN... 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

WAAY 31 teamwork takes to the classroom at Central Elementary

  • Updated
  • 0

There's always a team mentality at WAAY 31 and today was no exception. WAAY 31 Anchor Alex Torres-Perez teamed up with Meteorologist Grace Anello to hold a career and science assembly at Central Elementary School in Huntsville.

Central Elementary School

Alex and Grace spoke to every student grades kindergarten through second grade, more than 200 students!

Central Elementary School

Alex talked to the kids about being an anchor, producer, and reporter and what each of those three jobs entails. She also highlighted her time in Cape Canaveral at Kennedy Space Center while covering the NASA Artemis mission.

Central Elementary School

Grace spoke to them about what it means to be a scientist and atmospheric physicist as well as how thunderstorms, tornadoes, snowflakes and hailstones are formed.

Each student also got a special tour of StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet.

We were so impressed with the questions from each of the students and loved hearing some students say that they now aspire to have a career in the news or in STEM. 

Thank you so much for having us, Central School! Go Colts!

Side Note: This was an extra-special visit for WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace because this group of students housed her 1,000th student read to, encouraged, and informed since starting the 2022-2023 school year! As of today, 1,018 students reached....and counting. 

