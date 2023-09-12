WAAY 31 StormTracker visits Morris Elementary!

WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello spent her Tuesday afternoon at Morris Elementary School!
Grace met with these sweet-hearted students and, with the help of "The Cat in the Hat", she talked with them all about the types of weather that are seen across the globe. They talked about the dry and hot conditions in deserts, the hot and muggy conditions in rain forests, the freezing cold in the arctic, the tornadoes in the Southeast and the hurricanes over the ocean.
These students asked wonderful questions about the sun, the StormTracker 31 vehicle, and the steps meteorologists go through to forecast the weather.
To end the visit, the class got to learn all about StormTracker 31, its weather tools and remote broadcast capabilities!
Thank you so much for having me, Morris Elementary! Go Eagles!