WAAY 31 StormTracker visits Decatur FCA Camp

Earlier this week, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent an afternoon in Decatur at FCA Power Sports Camp.
She met with students ages 4-14 and talked to them all about the weather and answered their questions about lightning, tornadoes, hail, and clouds.
Each student got to take the insider's tour of StormTracker 31 and learn about its radar and remote broadcast capabilites.
They also learned about StormTracker 31's four cameras, anemometer, rain gauge, thermometer, and on-board weather system.
Campers even took home some WAAY 31 prizes and plenty of high-fives from Meteorologist Grace.
Thanks for a great afternoon, FCA!