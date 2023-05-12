WAAY 31 StormTracker Safety Program reaches record number of students

That's a wrap on the 2022-2023 school year!
Here at WAAY 31, we value community education and involvement and take our commitment to serving North Alabama and Southern Tennessee seriously!
That's why we are so proud to share that WAAY 31 StormTracker Meteorologist Grace Anello and many other members of the WAAY 31 team were able to meet with, discuss severe weather, develop severe weather safety plans, and answer questions from 5,194 students this school year from all across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee!
Every hug and high five and every weather question and accompanying "ah ha!" moment have been absolutely priceless.
Visits this school year ranged from individual class room visits as a surprise guest reader, to larger school assemblies, to forecasting 101 classes, and career day presentations!
We have rejoiced at every opportunity and want to send a sincere and heart-felt thank you to schools, teachers, principals, reading specialists, and STEM coordinators around the Tennessee Valley for welcoming us into your schools and classrooms.
From ages 4-15, students this year have each gotten the insider's tour of the StormTracker 31 vehicle, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, they have taken home WAAY 31 prizes, and of course, our own StormTracker Safety Guide books.
Thank you North Alabama and Southern Tennessee for allowing us the honor.
If you would like to schedule a camp visit for over the summer or a school/classroom visit for next academic year email ganello@waaytv.com to schedule.