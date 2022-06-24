WAAY 31 StormTracker joins the Fridays After Five lineup in Athens

Meteorologist Grace Anello and the WAAY 31 StormTracker, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, were only two of the many in attendance at this week's Fridays After Five event in Athens.
Families and neighbors from all over North Alabama came out to partake in the fun, which included live music, food truck dinners and shopping on The Square.
Those in attendance were able to take a tour of the StormTracker 31, and many even went home with a special WAAY 31 StormTracker backpack.
The last Friday After Five of the season is set to take place July 29.