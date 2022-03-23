WAAY 31 Sports Team tries the new food at Toyota Field

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are gearing up for their second season at Toyota field. On Wednesday, the Trash Pandas invited local media to the stadium to try out some of the foods that fans can expect to see at the concession stand this season.
New items available at Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grille and All-Stars Concession Stands include:
Conecuh Hot Dogs: Made in Evergreen, Conecuh Sausage has produced an unmistakable flavor featuring high-quality meats with a patented blend of seasoning for more than 70 years. The Trash Pandas will be offering a standard Conecuh Dog served on a brioche bun as well as a Conecuh Chili Dog featuring housemade chili.
Slugger Fries: Crispy, classic-cut French fries with smokehouse chili and cheese. A barbecue version of Slugger Fries is also available and features pulled pork, mustard slaw, barbecue sauce and Alabama white sauce.
Southern Meatloaf Burger: This sandwich features grilled meatloaf, chipotle barbecue sauce and crispy onions on a brioche bun.
Southern Chicken: Fried boneless chicken breast, pimento cheese and southern collared greens.
Short Rib Sloppy Joe: Braised short ribs in a tomato-based Sloppy Joe sauce topped with macaroni and cheese and Cheetos dust on a brioche bun.
Turkey Legs: Available at the new bar in the outfield, these smoked turkey legs can be paired with one of the multiple barbecue sauces available.
Signature Sundaes: Two Trash Pandas signature sundaes will be on sale in 2022. One features pecan pie a la mode with your choice of ice cream and cookie crumbles on top. The other is a fudge brownie helmet with your choice of ice cream on top of a chocolate brownie with salted caramel popcorn and chocolate sauce on top.
My review: pic.twitter.com/QOjgHDeuJx— Max Cohan (@MaxCohan) March 23, 2022
The Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field in less than four weeks, with the home opener scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.