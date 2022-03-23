WAAY 31 Sports Team tries the new food at Toyota Field

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.4 feet on 04/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

WAAY 31 Sports Team tries the new food at Toyota Field

  • Updated
  • 0
Trash Pandas New Food

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are gearing up for their second season at Toyota field. On Wednesday, the Trash Pandas invited local media to the stadium to try out some of the foods that fans can expect to see at the concession stand this season. 

New items available at Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grille and All-Stars Concession Stands include:

Conecuh Hot Dogs: Made in Evergreen, Conecuh Sausage has produced an unmistakable flavor featuring high-quality meats with a patented blend of seasoning for more than 70 years. The Trash Pandas will be offering a standard Conecuh Dog served on a brioche bun as well as a Conecuh Chili Dog featuring housemade chili. 

Slugger Fries: Crispy, classic-cut French fries with smokehouse chili and cheese. A barbecue version of Slugger Fries is also available and features pulled pork, mustard slaw, barbecue sauce and Alabama white sauce. 

Southern Meatloaf Burger: This sandwich features grilled meatloaf, chipotle barbecue sauce and crispy onions on a brioche bun. 

Southern Chicken: Fried boneless chicken breast, pimento cheese and southern collared greens. 

Short Rib Sloppy Joe: Braised short ribs in a tomato-based Sloppy Joe sauce topped with macaroni and cheese and Cheetos dust on a brioche bun.

Turkey Legs: Available at the new bar in the outfield, these smoked turkey legs can be paired with one of the multiple barbecue sauces available.

Signature Sundaes: Two Trash Pandas signature sundaes will be on sale in 2022. One features pecan pie a la mode with your choice of ice cream and cookie crumbles on top. The other is a fudge brownie helmet with your choice of ice cream on top of a chocolate brownie with salted caramel popcorn and chocolate sauce on top. 

The Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field in less than four weeks, with the home opener scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

