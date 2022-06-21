WAAY 31 Special Report: Doomsday Plane provides power in the sky

Tucked away in America’s heartland lies our country’s key to national security.
Its name is the E-4B Nightwatch. It's a militarized version of the Boeing 747-200, standing guard at more than 230 feet long and nearly 20 stories wide.
The plane is one of four in existence. Two are on standby, and one is almost always undergoing maintenance, and one is at Lincoln Airport in Nebraska.
All are ready to respond if catastrophe strikes. The plane can be airborne in minutes.
Its nickname is the Doomsday plane.
In a national emergency, the aircraft becomes a command center, allowing the president, secretary of defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff to communicate with boots on the ground.
That includes directing U.S. Forces, executing emergency war orders and coordinating civil authorities.
"If other nodes are going down, the president of the United States cannot afford to have a break in communication with any of his field of forces or any heads of state of government or any other leaders, so we are always ready to go for that reason," explained Col. Brian Golden, commander of the 595th Command and Control Group.
In the event of a nuclear attack, there is no backup. The E-4B is the last line of defense.
It’s designed to survive an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) blast from a nuclear weapon.
The only windows on board are at emergency exits and in the cockpit. They’re all outfitted with a special mesh shielding.
“It's an amazing airplane to fly — the 'queen of the skies,' if you will — and then we turned it into a military command post,” said Lt. Col. Peter Amaral, who is on his second assignment with the 1st Airborne Command Control Squadron.
He and his crew are ready to respond, no matter the day or time.
"It's pretty neat to jump into the mission, with anywhere between 50 and 80 crew members, to go support the president and the secretary, national command authorities across the board through the full range of conflict, if you will, the whole spectrum of warfare, from day-to-day alert operations, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year round," he said. "Christmas, New Year's — it's a holiday, we're out on watch, all the time.”
Inside the Doomsday plane
The plane offers 5,000 square feet of office space with a secure conference room, media briefing room, a few bunks and the all-important battle staff, where a crew with members from all military branches works together to collect and transfer data as needed.
Their capabilities are endless, with 42 different communication systems that can access any cell phone, landline or video conference worldwide.
“The nation has reliable communication, redundant capability to the nation for secretary of defense, the chairman to advise the president, because without that, that becomes a risk,” Col. Brian Golden said, describing the plane as the Swiss army knife of military communications.
It's a hub at the commander-in-chief’s disposal on our nation’s worst day.
"If he (the President) can't communicate, he's kind of useless. That's where communication is even more important in today's world,” Golden said.
That communication is kept miles high in the air for days at a time.
"What's unique about this aircraft, this is the only one on the military that has an oil system of 14 gallons that you can dump into all of the engines, so we can stay airborne,” said Golden. “All the other aircraft in the world at some point burn through oil and have to land. We have the capability to keep the aircraft airborne just on oil alone for three to four days.
"Let's hope we never have to be airborne for three to four days."
It's yet another layer to the jet’s long list of capabilities.
"One of the biggest challenges of flying this airplane is getting gas while you're going 500 miles an hour, 25,000 feet above the ground,” said Amaral.
“We will do air refueling with a bunch of tankers about every five to six hours if we’re executing our full mission set, so there will be four, five or six tankers that will go through, then five to six hours later, we’ll go through another five to six tankers just to stay airborne,” Golden explained.
The Doomsday jet isn't just reserved for catastrophic events. It's a Department of Defense platform, but it has other uses, too.
The E-4B is the primary mode of transportation for the defense secretary and staff outside the continental U.S. — a flying Pentagon, if you will, providing vital communication pathways, sometimes during monumental moments in history.
During his first E-4B flight, Secretary Lloyd Austin was on a video conference call with President Joe Biden when the decision was made to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
The jet also provides support for FEMA, turning into a command center for relief efforts after natural disasters like hurricanes and earthquakes.
"It may not be a nuclear event with a near peer,” said Golden. “What if it's a power grid failure and that wakes up the president and we need to have capability on board to make sure that everyone has all the communication capability? It's the unknowns that may arise."
He continued, “We may be running the communication platform for our nation for different agencies and different organizations and entities just for five to 10 minutes, or maybe it’s for a day. It just kind of depends on what our nation needs, so that’s what we’re designed to do: Bring everyone into a conference or communicate with other people or connect other people so they can talk, and then we back away.”
Investing in the best
So, how much does all this cost? $147,000 an hour, officials say.
"Not to scare you that 'oh, it's really old and really expensive to operate' — no, it's expensive because of all the communication gear we carry onboard and alert aircraft,” Golden said.
The next most expensive aircraft is Air Force One.
“Air Force One is designed to carry the president, right, so it's a little more opulent than this plane. This airplane is designed to carry a battle staff to execute anywhere the full spectrum of war, from peace through conflict,” said Amaral. “We have a few more systems, communication-wise, that are not on Air Force One.”
The high cost helps make sure the nation can sleep soundly, knowing it’s protected.
"Our brand is supporting the nation, so I want people to understand what we do," said Golden. "As a taxpayer, I want them to know what their money is doing. I want them to have confidence in our nation's communication capabilities in a time of crisis.”
Changing with the times
The Nightwatch program has evolved through the years. It hasn't always been as multifaceted as it is today. The program stood up during the Cold War to direct our country's nuclear assets as part of the National Emergency Airborne Command Post, commonly referred to as NEACP.
However, it wasn’t until Sept. 11, 2001, that this mission set got a wake-up call.
“That was really a bad time for our nation,” recalled Golden, “but it was the beginning of the re-insurgence of our communication capabilities for our nation."
President George W. Bush was at a school in Florida when the planes struck the World Trade Centers in New York City. "He needed the best communication capability ever, and he didn't have it, because we were not paying that much attention to communication capabilities," Golden explained, "because we never thought we'd be attacked."
That's since changed, he said.
"We have very robust, multiple layers now of communication just on this platform to make sure that the nation can talk to each other," said Golden.
Ready to go
The Doomsday fleet now operates under the National Airborne Operations Center, or NAOC.
The Air Force is responsible for maintaining the jet itself.
“We call them PRDs — pilot-reported discrepancies — and they're issues with the aircraft, and we'll go out and we'll try to troubleshoot and diagnose what the issue actually is,” explained Tech Sgt. Cole Lewis, a maintainer in Instruments and Controls.
“It's extremely important to troubleshoot and actually figure out what the problem is,” Lewis said. “We don't want to be sending up a jet with the same issues over and over. We want to make sure we're providing safe aircraft for the pilots to fly. It's a huge mission, and obviously, we want to make sure we're putting a good jet up every time it goes up.”
Even before the jet lands, crews are standing by to check everything, from the engine oil to tires, to ensure it's ready for the next flight.
Once on the ground, the team’s focus quickly shifts from the task it just finished to the ones that could lie ahead.
“Once we land at a location, those air crew will step off that jet, go into crew rest so that they're ready to respond if they need to, and we've got bases all over the United States that we set up at. We maintain a very close tether to that aircraft, so that we can get on that jet in a timely manner,” said Lt. Col. Mike Shirley, commander of the 1st Airborne Command Control Squadron. “The second piece to that is our combat operators. So this jet does not shut down. 24/7, 365, there's points back there, making sure that those 42 different communication systems are connected where they need to be connected.”
"We make sure everything has the correct voltage that's needed to function properly, and we make sure it's also cooled for the same function to make sure that's all running properly,” explained Sr. Airman Erskine Jones.
The south Alabama native is in Mission Power and Cooling.
From the inside out, every inch of the plane is monitored and maintained around the clock by workers dedicated to keeping an aircraft much older than them up and running.
"Almost all of us who operate the plane are younger than the airplane. There may be one or two still kicking around who operate the airplane who were born in the '70s,” Amaral said jokingly.
As with everything aboard the E-4B Nightwatch, that old technology is there for a reason.
"We're three stories off the ground, sitting in the pilot's seat, so it's a completely different view or vantage point than any of the airplanes that we have floating around the Air Force," Amaral said. "It's 1970s technology, so sometimes you'd look at that and say it's an encumbrance, but based on our mission set, if we're going to have to fly in a nuclear environment, then we have the capability to do it, because some of that technology is maybe a little bit older or more redundant, hardened against those things."
Training for whatever comes our way
It’s not only the technology that’s specific to the jet.
“The battle staff is also unique,” Golden said. “We'll have Navy, Air Force, Army, Marines and Guardians on the aircraft as well to execute different mission sets. I may have an Army helicopter pilot as my nuclear strike advisor, so we'll train them up to whatever level we need. We may have an Air Force civil engineer running contingency ops, we may have an Army intel officer doing intelligence, we may have a Navy Submariner being a deputy strike advisor — we have all the different capabilities on board for our nation, and we'll train them up to as specific needs require.”
That rigorous training ensures those who need to be are ready to respond if the worst were to happen.
“We have training events lined up as soon as we get off this jet,” said Shirley. “There's no white space on the calendar. Every single spot on the calendar for every single jet is spoken for and obligated, and that's how busy we are.”
“We do two-week alerts, so every two weeks, we'll swap out, but then they have four weeks off in between so they can hang out with their family and friends and kind of recover, because it is tough. You can't grunt through a two-week alert,” said Golden.
Since the E-4B’s realignment under Air Force Global Strike Command and 8th Air Force in 2016, there have been a number of valuable upgrades to the mission as a whole — most notably, the E4-B specific simulator.
Prior to the local trainer, operators and maintainers were required to train in a 747 simulator with various contractors in locations across the U.S. While pilots and flight engineers are the primary users, aircraft maintainers utilize the sim to perform engine run checks and obtain quick start certifications.
For those assigned to the mission, it’s one of pride and patriotism.
"It makes me feel good about what I'm doing as far as the Air Force,” said Jones, “(because) I wanted to have a job that had a purpose."
“You definitely have a sense of pride in what you’re doing and you know what you’re doing actually matters. It’s just a great feeling, especially when you get to see it fly and take off,” said Lewis.
Looking ahead
So, what does the future hold for the Nightwatch program? That answer is unclear.
The jet has about a decade of life left before the Air Force has to look at outfitting a new air frame.
Back in August, the Advanced Tactical Acquisition Corps — or ATAC Team 11 — was tasked with coming up with recommendations for future technology. In the very early stages of development is a planned replacement for the current fleet.
The Air Force recently added $70 million to next year’s budget for that weapon system.
Over the course of three months, the ATAC 11 team traveled across the country, meeting with Air Force and industry leaders to get a better understanding of both NOAC and SOAC.
The team’s recommendations focused on creating a standardized workflow and transforming the Air Force culture to embrace the benefits of digital technology.
The advice will hopefully take the good the country has now and make it great, in case future threats arise.
Until that day comes, the Doomsday plane and its staff will stay ready to jump into action, not looking to cash in on the jet’s nickname, but rather keep it from being needed.
“You're providing deterrence which is a great facet of our mission set, but if we ever come to the day where the nickname came into play, it would definitely be more stressful than our day-to-day alert life is,” said Amaral, “but I don't think that weighs on people too much that the nickname is the Doomsday plane. We don't walk around talking about that being our focus.”
If you do see the jet in action, “I think they should feel extremely safe," Lewis said. "This jet is command and control, so if we're flying around getting our training missions in or if we're on an actual mission, we're doing things that provide the continuity of government and things like that, so it should be a reassurance that we have the capability when this aircraft is up.”
Amaral added, “If you see us out there, it just means we're out doing the mission, deterring our adversaries from — we'll say, they'll be thinking twice before they want to attack the United States, because people like us and this mission are ready to go 24/7.”
Bottom line, “We are proving to the world — not to aggravate them, not to insult them, not to intimidate them — it's just, like, 'Look, we can do our business, and we have that communication capability,'" Golden said. "That is what the taxpayers and the citizens of our nation and also our partners and allies, so it's not just people in the United States. It's also NATO, our biggest alliance, and all the partners around the world if they know that we have this type of communication capability redundancy, but we're reliable and they can always talk to us as well. It's not just the United States that we provide support to and deterrence; it's the whole world, essentially.”
One mission and one form of communication at a time.
WAAY 31 was part of a small media group given rare access to the E-4B Nightwatch. We’d like to extend a sincere thank you to Air Force Global Strike Command, 8th Air Force and the 595th Command and Control Group for making it possible.