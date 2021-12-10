WAAY 31 Severe Weather Protection Guide

With severe weather in the forecast, WAAY 31 wants to make sure you are prepared.
Here are some tips that can help you stay safe and weather aware:
- Officials say the safest places to be during a tornado are in a storm shelter or basement. If you don't have one of these, try to keep as many walls between you and the outside as possible. Also, close all doors and windows.
- Keep an emergency bag with items like a first-aid kit, a weather alert radio, a flashlight, batteries, non-perishable foods, any necessary medications, blankets and pillows, a helmet and a portable phone charger.
- If you are on the road when severe weather hits, don't go near any fallen power lines or trees.
- It's also important to stay in contact with your loved ones, so make sure you have multiple ways to communicate with them.
- Know local geography. If there's a tornado warning in a nearby county, it's good to know how close that county is to your home.
- The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network’s three radars provide the fastest, most accurate views of storms across all of North Alabama. Access our Muscle Shoals radar HERE, our Decatur radar HERE and our Guntersville radar HERE. And see them all working together on our composite radar HERE.
- Download the WAAY 31 weather app to bring you the latest notifications. It's available for free for both Apple and Android devices. Get it in the Apple store HERE and the Google Play store HERE.
- If you have a weather radio, make sure it’s set to provide you with alerts.
- Check for reports on TV on WAAY 31.
- Also watch us on our Livestream HERE.
- Listen to our weather reports on these radio stations: WVNN, WHRP, WZYP, Nash Icon, FUN 92.7, WRAB and WQSB.
- Many storm shelters open for the threat of tornadoes. Before you go to one, check with your county’s Emergency Management Agency, police department or sheriff’s office to ensure it is open. See a list of storm shelters HERE.
- Get information on warning and alerts HERE and HERE.