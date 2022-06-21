 Skip to main content
WAAY 31’s June 21 Alabama runoff voting guide

  • Updated
  • 0
WAAY June 21 Runoff

Alabama voters head to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to cast ballots in the state’s Democrat and Republican party runoffs.

Remember, according to Alabama law if you voted in the May 24 primary, you can only vote in the runoff for the political party you picked then.

If you didn't vote in the May 24 primary or picked a non-partisan ballot, then you can choose either party's runoff when voting on Tuesday.

WAAY 31 will have the most up-to-date coverage all day and night, taking you from polling places right here in North Alabama to candidate events across the state.

The first results should start coming in about 8:30 p.m., and that’s when we’ll begin our non-stop livestream on WAAYTV.com and our apps. Don’t worry, we’ll provide updates on TV, too!

Check the links below for answers to any questions you have before you vote Tuesday:

Am I registered to vote?

Where is my polling place?

What Photo ID can I use?

Click here to find sample ballots for Republicans and Democrats in each North Alabama county

Results from the May 24 primaries

WAAY 31’s official Election page

More voting tips

Here’s where to watch WAAY 31 News online Tuesday

Runoff results (Will be updated after 7 p.m. Tuesday)

