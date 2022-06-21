WAAY 31’s June 21 Alabama runoff voting guide

Alabama voters head to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to cast ballots in the state’s Democrat and Republican party runoffs.
Remember, according to Alabama law if you voted in the May 24 primary, you can only vote in the runoff for the political party you picked then.
If you didn't vote in the May 24 primary or picked a non-partisan ballot, then you can choose either party's runoff when voting on Tuesday.
