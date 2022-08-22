WAAY 31’s Aug. 23 Huntsville, Scottsboro voting guide

Tuesday is Election Day in two North Alabama cities.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voters to cast ballots in six Huntsville races and two Scottsboro races.
In Huntsville, voters in Districts 2, 3 and 4 will choose Huntsville City Council and Huntsville Board of Education representatives.
In Scottsboro, voters will cast ballots in the Place 5 seat on Scottsboro City Council and Place 2 seat on Scottsboro Board of Education.
If a runoff is required in any race, it will be held Sept. 20.
