WAAY 31 pushing for answers in deadly police chase involving Gurley officer

There are still more questions than answers surrounding a deadly police chase involving a Gurley police officer.
It happened in July and ended near Interstate 565 and Jordan Lane in Huntsville.
22-year-old Matthew Norwood was killed.
He was an innocent driver not involved in the pursuit.
WAAY 31's Brittany Harry stopped by the Gurley Police Department on Monday for an update.
She was told the mayor is out of town and the police chief "is not working this week."
WAAY 31 was also told to contact a local law firm with any questions related to any ongoing investigations involving Gurley police.
It has been nearly two months since the chase involving Gurley Police Officer Christopher Whalen.
Norwood was killed, unable to celebrate what would've been his 23rd birthday just a few days ago.
To this day, neither the Gurley Police Department nor mayor have spoken publicly about the incident.
WAAY 31 called the law firm we were referred to and left a message.
We have not yet heard back.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is handling the investigation.
Right now it's ongoing, so the outcome of the case is unknown.
Attorney Will League with Timberlake & League P.C. spoke to WAAY 31 about possible charges in the case.
"If they follow their policies and procedures in that pursuit, they have what's called discretionary immunity in they have discretion whether or not to continue that chase," Timberlake & League P.C. Attorney Will League said. "If they follow the procedures, they're immune from liability. Now let's flip the page over on the defendant driver, if a death is caused while he or she is fleeing from the police, it could be manslaughter if it's negligent. It could be murder if it's an intentional act. It could be felony murder if during the commission of a felony this death is caused whether intentional or unintentional."
Right now we don't know if the suspect police were pursuing was ever caught or the reason for the initial attempted traffic stop.
WAAY 31 did reach out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Monday for another update.
We're waiting to hear back.
Attorney League noted currently eluding a police officer is a misdemeanor charge in Alabama.
A proposed bill in the works is hoping to raise that to a felony.
WAAY 31 will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we receive them.