WAAY 31 nominated for 3 MidSouth Emmy awards

WAAY 31 has been nominated for three awards in the 37th MidSouth Regional Emmys.
The Nashville/MidSouth chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations Tuesday. WAAY is being judged against other television stations in North Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina. Winners will be announced next year.
WAAY 31 is nominated in the following categories.
Societal Concerns: “Shattered Innocence” by Megan Reyna and Luke Hajdasz
Informational/Instructional: “Doomsday Plane: Power in the Sky” by Marie Waxel and Tim Collins
Weekend Newscast: “Remembering Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner: End of Watch Oct. 2, 2021” by Marie Waxel, Luke Lacher, Dan Shaffer, Brittany Harry and Olivia Schueller
Click the links to watch the broadcasts, and view all the nominees HERE