 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WAAY 31 nominated for 3 MidSouth Emmy awards

  • Updated
  • 0
MidSouth Emmy award

WAAY 31 has been nominated for three awards in the 37th MidSouth Regional Emmys.

The Nashville/MidSouth chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations Tuesday. WAAY is being judged against other television stations in North Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina. Winners will be announced next year.

WAAY 31 is nominated in the following categories. 

Societal Concerns: “Shattered Innocence” by Megan Reyna and Luke Hajdasz

Informational/Instructional: “Doomsday Plane: Power in the Sky” by Marie Waxel and Tim Collins

Weekend Newscast: “Remembering Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner: End of Watch Oct. 2, 2021” by Marie Waxel, Luke Lacher, Dan Shaffer, Brittany Harry and Olivia Schueller

Click the links to watch the broadcasts, and view all the nominees HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you