WAAY 31 News Extra: Free music and comedy fest set for this weekend in Huntsville

A North Alabama media personality is hosting a weekend of comedy shows and concerts this weekend. MCP Platinum Weekend is the brainchild of RJ Armstead.
Armstead created MiddleChild Promotions to plan, market and produce concerts and festivals.
The media mogul is no stranger to the area, but you may know him as RoJay, a radio personality on Worship 94.5, the host of the TV show “Out the Box,” or as the critical member of our digital broadcast team here at WAAY.
Now in its 21st year, Armstead wants to do something special for the people who helped to shape his career.
“Everything I do is based on music. So, I like to have performers and performances where people can listen to not only local talent, but hopefully bring in somebody new to the city and introduce them to the market as well," he said.
This year’s theme is "All Rhythm, No Blues."
The MCP Platinum Weekend comedy show starts Friday at The Foundation Coffee House near Alabama A&M at 7 p.m. The fun moves to The Camp at MidCity on Saturday at 7 p.m. for a concert. Both events are free.
