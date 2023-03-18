 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
11 AM CDT SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Subfreezing conditions are anticipated for Sunday morning
and again for Monday morning across the area. For the Freeze
Warning for tonight into Sunday morning, sub-freezing
temperatures generally in the low to mid 20s are expected. For
Sunday evening into Monday morning, sub-freezing temperatures
mainly in the low 20s are expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from Midnight tonight to
11 AM CDT Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM
Sunday to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is high that sub-freezing
temperatures down into the low to mid 20s will occur tonight
into Sunday morning and again from Sunday evening into Monday
morning. Wind chill temperatures in the low to mid teens are
possible on Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

WAAY 31 named Alabama Station of the Year for second year in a row

  • Updated
  • 0
WAAY LOGO

Saturday was a big night for us here at WAAY 31, and we are thrilled to be able to share with you that for the second year in a row we have been named the Station of the Year by the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

We are the first station in the state to receive the back-to-back honors for overall excellence in journalism, programming and community service. Members of our team accepted this award in Birmingham on Saturday night.

In addition to the Station of the Year award, our Artemis I special “The Next Giant Leap” took home an ABBY for Best Local Programming. Our Connecting North Alabama initiative received Best Client Promotion. Big Game Friday Night was honored for Local Sports Program. Our Alabama Original series won for News Franchise and our special “Shattered Innocence” on the National Children's Advocacy Center received an ABBY for Public Affairs.

On behalf of all of us here at WAAY 31, thank you to the Alabama Broadcasters Association for recognizing our work, and thank you to our viewers for trusting us with your stories. It's a responsibility and a duty we are proud to bear.

Awards

• Best Local Programming: The Next Giant Leap (NASA’s Artemis I mission)

• Best Client Promotion: Connecting North Alabama

• Local Sports Program: Big Game Friday Night

• News Franchise: Alabama Original

• Public Affairs: Shattered Innocence (the National Children’s Advocacy Center)

