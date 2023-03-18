WAAY 31 named Alabama Station of the Year for second year in a row

Saturday was a big night for us here at WAAY 31, and we are thrilled to be able to share with you that for the second year in a row we have been named the Station of the Year by the Alabama Broadcasters Association.
We are the first station in the state to receive the back-to-back honors for overall excellence in journalism, programming and community service. Members of our team accepted this award in Birmingham on Saturday night.
In addition to the Station of the Year award, our Artemis I special “The Next Giant Leap” took home an ABBY for Best Local Programming. Our Connecting North Alabama initiative received Best Client Promotion. Big Game Friday Night was honored for Local Sports Program. Our Alabama Original series won for News Franchise and our special “Shattered Innocence” on the National Children's Advocacy Center received an ABBY for Public Affairs.
On behalf of all of us here at WAAY 31, thank you to the Alabama Broadcasters Association for recognizing our work, and thank you to our viewers for trusting us with your stories. It's a responsibility and a duty we are proud to bear.
