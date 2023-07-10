WAAY 31 meteorologist visit at STEAMroller 'Lost In Space' Camp in Athens

Monday afternoon, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent some time at Athens State University at STEAMroller "Lost In Space" Camp!
Grace and these smart campers talked all about what it means to be a meteorologist and where you can go to college to earn that degree. They also talked about what exactly meteorologists look at to forecast every day and some of their most used tools, including future radar trends, satellite imagery, thermometers, barometers, and anemometers.
These campers also got to try their hand at being "on-camera" meteorologists by presenting a forecast graphic to the whole class. Of course, it would be a WAAY 31 visit without a trip to see StormTracker 31 and learn all about its weather tools, gadgets, and remote broadcast capabilities. Each kiddo also left for home with their very own StormTracker Safety Guide and WAAY 31 prize.
Thanks for a great afternoon!