WAAY 31 Meteorologist reaches 1,018 students this semester....so far

WAAY 31 is proud of its community outreach program, Connecting North Alabama. As a result of this program, members of the WAAY 31 team get to showcase their passions and spend their time giving back to the community in the area where they are most passionate.
Following in a long line of successful, supportive, and servant-hearted WAAY 31 team members, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello got to join her peers in the ranks of reaching her first community outreach goal and milestone.
Grace chose to dedicate much of her time to reading and presenting in classrooms across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee and she just reached her 1,000th student...1,018 to be exact!
That is 1,018 students read to about severe weather safety, weather phenomena formation, the STEM and TV news fields and more. 1,018 WAAY 31 StormTracker Safety Guides given out to answer children's questions about what is happening in the atmosphere above them and most importantly, to teach them how to stay safe when severe weather strikes. 1,018 personal tours of StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, used as a tool to facilitate interest in science and spark conversations leading to insightful questions. 1,018 goody-bags given away. 1,018 opportunities to ask questions and continue to learn and 1,018 students who had success, achievement, encouragement, and acceptance spoken over them.
Grace says that this goal only became a reality with the help and encouragement of the StormTracker Dream Team of photographers, producers and more. Each school visit and assembly is a whole-team effort and takes many hard working hands, from start to finish. This goal took more teamwork than any other project she has ever been a part of and she is so grateful to WAAY 31 for giving her this opportunity, through the Connecting North Alabama program, and for their constant support and encouragement of the venture.
Thank you, to all the schools, teachers, and administrators who have welcomed us into your halls and classrooms! You are amazing! 1,018 students reached......1 million zillion more to go!