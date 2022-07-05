WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello, StormTracker 31 follow weather live in Jackson County

Meteorologist Grace Anello was live in StormTracker 31 this afternoon, tracking a pop-up storm in Jackson County near Scottsboro.
StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, is equipped with numerous analytical tools, four cameras and live-on-location remote broadcasting capabilities. This was Grace's first time taking StormTracker 31 into a storm, but it certainly will not be her last!
As for Scottsboro, they are included in the widespread drought conditions across North Alabama and southern Tennessee, so Tuesday's rain in the area is certainly a win.