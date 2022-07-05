WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello, StormTracker 31 follow weather live in Jackson County

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison
and northeastern Limestone Counties through 645 PM CDT...

At 614 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Harvest, or 10 miles north of Madison, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Northern Huntsville, Harvest and Toney.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello, StormTracker 31 follow weather live in Jackson County

  • Updated
  • 0

Meteorologist Grace Anello was live in StormTracker 31 this afternoon, tracking a pop-up storm in Jackson County near Scottsboro.

StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, is equipped with numerous analytical tools, four cameras and live-on-location remote broadcasting capabilities. This was Grace's first time taking StormTracker 31 into a storm, but it certainly will not be her last!

As for Scottsboro, they are included in the widespread drought conditions across North Alabama and southern Tennessee, so Tuesday's rain in the area is certainly a win. 

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you