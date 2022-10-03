 Skip to main content
WAAY 31 Meteorologist at Eastwood Elementary Career Day!

Eastwood Elementary School

Eastwood Elementary School held career day for their grade classes and WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello swung by to talk to the students about what it means to be a StormTracker.

The students had prepared numerous, well thought out, questions for Grace and she loved getting to respond to all of them and feed their curiosity when it comes to the STEM field.

Eastwood Elementary School

Grace also shared what it means to be a TV Meteorologist, how her number one priority is to inform her viewers during severe weather and keep them safe, and how she loves the analytical and creative combination of her job at WAAY.

The students learned all about StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and its accompanying anemometer, weather system, cameras, and remote broadcast capabilities. They each took home a kid-pack and a StormTracker Safety Guide, as well!

Eastwood Elementary School

Thank you so much for having us, Eastwood! We love you!

Eastwood Elementary School

