WAAY 31 meets meteorologists in the making at Monte Sano Elementary

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello recently spent a morning with Machisa Carthen sixth-grade class at Monte Sano Elementary School.
The students were in the middle of their weather and climate lesson, which gave them a fabulous understanding of weather and some of the main topics and measurements in that field of study.
Meteorologist Grace and Carthen's class worked hand-in-hand to build a forecast of Thursday's storms and severe weather. They went about their research and forecasting in great detail by looking over vorticity wind energy models, pressure systems, moving cold and warm fronts, and dew point humidity indices.
There were several questions to answer after analyzing the research and data, including:
- Is there enough wind energy to lead to more than just a sunny day?
- Will there be enough saturation for precipitation? What is the dew point?
- Where does it fall on a temperature scale? Will this be a rain, sleet or snow event?
- Is there a low pressure system moving in? In other words, is there a disturbance in the atmosphere that could lead to rain or storms?
- Is there a warm front or a cold front? As such, will there be an all-day drizzle or heavy storms?
They answered each data-driven question with complete accuracy, and they crafted a wonderful and true forecast for North Alabama. Each student also got to practice being an on-camera meteorologist by presenting the forecast that they'd just made to the entire class.
These bright, young students asked wonderful questions along the way. Of course, each student got the insiders-tour of StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and they each left with a WAAY 31 gift and a copy of the WAAY 31 Storm Safety Guide.
Thank you so much for having us, Monte Sano! We loved spending our morning with you!