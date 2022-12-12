WAAY 31 meets future forecasters at Lynn Fanning Elementary

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello spent some time Monday morning with first graders at Lynn Fanning Elementary School.
Not only was it crazy sweater day at school, but it also turned into weather day! These attentive students learned about the water cycle, evaporation, condensation, the sun's rays, rain, hurricanes, tornadoes and lightning.
They asked wonderful questions about volcanoes, water spouts, why the sky is blue and why clouds move so easily. Several students even mentioned wanting to be a meteorologist when they grow up — yes, it warmed our hearts, too!
Each student got to take an insider's peek at the StormTracker 31 powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, including its four cameras, switchboard with remote broadcast capabilities and state-of-the-art weather system.
The kids also got to take home a famous red StormTracker backpack, filled with coloring pages and red sunglasses!
Thank you so much for having us, Lynn Fanning! Y'all are rock stars!