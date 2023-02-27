WAAY 31 kicks off Read Across America Week with Rolling Hills Elementary

It's National Read Across America Week! WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello started off the week strong with a Monday visit to the wonderful students at Rolling Hills Elementary School in Huntsville.
Grace spoke with third graders about the different types of weather phenomena. They looked through a pop-up book that talked about tornadoes, storm surge, desert dust storms, rainbows, and even how snowflakes form and grow! The students paid close attention and asked wonderful questions.
Grace also spent some time with the first graders at Rolling Hills. With the help of Ms. Frizzle and the Magic School Bus, Grace talked to students all about tornadoes and hurricanes! They also asked fabulous questions about how lightning forms and why we get tsunamis.
Each student also got to take an insider's tour of the StormTracker 31 vehicle, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and they got to take home a prize!
Thank you for a great day, Rolling Hills!