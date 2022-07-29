WAAY 31 joins Thursday's Sensational Storytime at the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library

Storytime at Huntsville-Madison County Public Library is always sensational, and this week was no exception.
On Thursday, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello got the opportunity to be a guest reader for Sensational Storytime at the downtown Huntsville location.
Anello got to read several books to more than 15 Storytimers, answer plenty of weather questions, hand out lots of WAAY 31 StormTracker items and show off StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet.
Anello said the children were sharp, sweet and so attentive. She looks forward to many, many more guest reader appearances at the library as well as in classrooms once schools start back.
If you would like StormTracker 31 and the StormTracker Dream Team to visit your library or classroom, fill out the request form here.