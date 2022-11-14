WAAY 31 joins the Busy Bee weather assembly at McDonnell Elementary!

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello took a very special trip to visit the McDonnell Elementary School Busy Bees on Monday and talk to them all about weather!
Grace met with more than 300 students in kindergarten through second grade and talked them all about what it means to be a meteorologist, how you can become one and how the main job of a meteorologist is to keep people safe during severe weather.
The students listened to a presentation about the different types of weather that we see in North Alabama and southern Tennessee, from sunshine and rainbows to rain, tornadoes and thunderstorms — and even sometimes snow!
The students learned about severe storm safety and what they need to use or wear during different types of weather, whether it's sunglasses and sunscreen, rain boots or mittens.
Grace and these smart and accomplished students finished the day by asking the Busy Bees to act as meteorologists while walking them through their own forecasting and weather-storytelling. They excelled, and we think we might even have some junior meteorologists in the making!
These students and their teachers are rock stars! Thank you so much for having us, McDonnell Elementary!