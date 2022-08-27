WAAY 31 in Florida where NASA officials discuss upcoming Artemis I mission

The clock is ticking down towards humanity's next step in space exploration.
WAAY 31 News Anchor Dan Shaffer is at Kennedy Space Center in Florida where NASA administrators discussed the upcoming Artemis I mission, and the goals it lays the foundation for.
With every tick of the clock the excitement builds even more for the launch of NASA's mega moon rocket.
The SLS stands on launch pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center.
It's ignition, and the Orion crew capsules journey around the moon and back will put the Artemis program in full swing, leading Americans back to the moon and eventually to Mars.
Most importantly, it will teach us a lot of lessons along the way.
"So there's a big, big universe out there to explore and this is the next step in that exploration," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.
NASA's latest endeavor set to literally kick into full gear with the launch of Artemis I.
"The mission is a big test in the hopes of putting boots back on the lunar surface and eventually Mars," Nelson said.
Americans have already been to the moon, so why not just skip to the red planet?
Well, there's still a lot to learn.
"We're going to a moon that is very different that we left with the Apollo program because science doesn't stand still," Science Mission Directorate Thomas Zureichen said.
Neither does NASA.
The space agency knows it has to take a small jump to take the next giant leap.
"As more science equals more learning about the moon, how it formed, how we can stay long term and how we can move on to Mars," Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate Jim Free said.
"We're going back to the moon, but we're going to live and learn and develop new technologies because we're eventually going to Mars," Nelson said.
That science started decades ago with Apollo 11 and was passed down through generations.
Now it's in the hands of future explorers with a new sense of responsibilities.
"It's not longer the Apollo generation," Nelson said. "It's the Artemis generation and that brings new discoveries, a whole new world of discoveries."
For those who think the moon is as far as humans should go, NASA administrator Bill Nelson has a simple message, it's not NASA's style.
"First of all we are explorers and adventurers as a species," Nelson said. "That basically is the fulfillment of our destiny."
The launch is scheduled for 8:33 Monday morning, which is 7:33 in North Alabama.
NASA has mitigated for as many possible problems as they can to ensure a successful mission.
One thing they can't control is the weather and they are watching the forecast carefully.
If there is a scrub for any reason Monday, other opportunities are available Friday or the following Monday.