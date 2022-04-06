WAAY 31 I-TEAM digs deeper into why Sgt Nick Risner Act was stuck in Senate committee

The WAAY 31 I-Team went down to Montgomery to get answers on why it took so long for the Sergeant Nick Risner Act to pass out of committee.
The bill was stuck in the Senate Judiciary Committee for around three weeks before it finally passed Wednesday afternoon.
The chair of the committee, Senator Tom Whatley, refused to do an on camera interview, but repeatedly told WAAY 31's Alex Torres-Perez there wasn't a delay on the bill.
Senator Whatley had to deal with several personal matters in March, so he's not sure why the bill wasn't discussed in previous committee meetings.
However, one committee member Senator Larry Stutts says there's been pushback on the legislation by several lawmakers.
"Some of the people who do criminal defense work don't want the bill to pass, and so there are people that are not in favor of the bill. This is not something that's been unanimously approved," Senator Stutts said.
Senator Stutts actually sponsored a Senate version of the Sergeant Nick Risner Act that never made it out of committee. He says the reason those lawmakers don't want the bill to pass is because it will impact plea deals.
We took that reasoning to Senator Whatley, who is a defense attorney himself, but he told WAAY 31 to take those allegations to the lawmakers who oppose the bill. Whatley voted in favor of the bill during the committee meeting.
The WAAY 31 I-Team spoke to Huntsville defense attorney on those same concerns. He told us the bill wouldn't really impact a lot of people in prison because most of those convicted of manslaughter aren't eligible for good time anyway.
Senators Bobby Singleton and Vivian Davis Figures were the only ones who voted against the bill. WAAY 31 is reaching out to them to find out why.
The bill's sponsor Representative Phillip Pettus says he's working with those senators to possibly make amendments on the Senate floor. If the bill is amended, it would have to go back to the House to approve those changes. Pettus says he's confident the bill can pass even with changes before the legislative session ends.