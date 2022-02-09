WAAY 31 I-Team: City emails detail process behind infamous Florence logo

The city of Florence has turned over hundreds of pages of documents detailing the process behind its now infamous rebranding.
The documents detail how city leaders selected Birmingham-based Tatum Design over local designers, as well as emails between city officials about the logo. The box of documents was delivered to the WAAY 31 office Wednesday.
The box also marks the first time the city’s request for proposals related to the rebranding has been released for public review. It’s an RFP that Florence’s mayor said was never seen by local companies because of a “miscommunication” in publishing it in the Times Daily.
The newspaper said they never received the RFP.
Email printouts included in the box of city documents reveal the mayor’s executive assistant — the employee charged with moving the rebrand forward — had Tatum Design on a short list from the very beginning. Only one other company was contacted by the city for a proposal, and Tatum’s response was the one shown to the city council.
Days later, Tatum Design was approved for the project, and an extensive community survey followed.
However, the emails also reveal measures that were taken to keep local media from covering the rebranding, including a meeting set for Birmingham because local news outlets likely wouldn’t attend.
"I do have to post notice of the meeting to include the address, but our legal team feels sure that the media will not travel to Birmingham to cover the information," an email from Melinda Morgan, the mayor's executive assistant, reads.
The emails confirm three designs were eventually submitted for council approval, and a unanimous vote for the “F!” logo gave the green light for the rebrand unveiling.
WAAY 31’s review of the box of documents further uncovered a lack of communications direct from the mayor, as well as a lack of follow-up emails after the poorly received logo launch. The city has received an invoice for $10,000 of the $25,000 agreed upon for the logo, and a contract with Tatum for a new website was mutually canceled earlier this week.
WAAY 31 plans to continue digging into this situation and will update as new developments occur.
Potentially sensing there might be some push back after the city council landed on the F!rence rebranding element, the mayor’s executive assistant sent this pep talk email to Tatum prior to launching last month. “…this may help guide their expectations to adapt…” pic.twitter.com/AWRieTcHXe— Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) February 9, 2022