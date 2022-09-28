WAAY 31 hosts Weather Read-A-Thon at Challenger Elementary

Some Challenger Elementary students got to be a part of a very special WAAY 31 StormTracker event this week! WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello hosted Weather Read-A-Thon with every single class, from kindergarten all the way through third grade!
This two-day event hosted groups of 40 students at a time, divided by grade level, to learn from Meteorologist Grace. Some of the younger grade levels read about thunderstorms, how they form and how to stay safe during storms.
There was a special focus on being like our friends Sally Bolt and Franklin the Turtle, and how storms don't have to be scary if the science behind what is happening can be understood.
Some of the older students got to take a literary journey inside of a hurricane with Ms. Frizzle and the Magic School Bus. They asked lots of questions about Hurricane Ian, which is currently impacting the western shores of Florida.
Third graders read an adventurous pop-up book about different weather phenomena that take place all across the globe, including sandstorms, storm surge, tornadoes, collision-coalescence as it relates to snow growth, and rainbows.
Each class got to have a special question-and-answer time with Meteorologist Grace and even got to tour StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet! Students also took home the famous red WAAY 31 StormTracker backpack, complete with our exclusive StormTracker Safety Guide!
On Tuesday, several students even got to be featured on the WAAY 31 Midday News while Meteorologist Grace reported the weather live from their school!
Thank you so much for having us, Challenger Elementary! We loved reading and learning with you!