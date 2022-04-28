 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WAAY 31 honors bravery, sacrifice on the home front during Month of the Military Child

  • 0
WAAY's Salute to the Military Child all-day Thursday on WAAY 31

Month of the Military Child is a time to celebrate the bravery and sacrifice shown by children in military families.

WAAY 31 is highlighting some of the incredible military kids that make up our North Alabama communities.

Read and watch their stories by clicking on the links below.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com