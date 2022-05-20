WAAY 31 honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for journalism excellence

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced Friday that WAAY is the winner of a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in journalism.
WAAY was honored as having the best Newscast for WAAY 31 News at 10 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2021. (Watch it here)
The bulk of that newscast was devoted to coverage of the Oct. 1 in-the-line-of-duty shooting of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner, who died from his injuries Oct. 2. It featured multiple stories on how the loss of Risner affected his friends, coworkers and community.
"There is only one first time, and I couldn't be more proud of this staff for their dedication to journalistic excellence," said Mike Wright, vice president and general manager of WAAY.
"We are humbled by the trust placed in WAAY as a leader in local news and are honored to be recognized by our peers from throughout the Southeast."
Regional winners advance to compete for a National Edward R. Murrow Award this summer.
“So many on this team worked so hard to make this coverage the best it could be for our viewers,” said Stephen Gallien, WAAY news director.
“I am humbled to work alongside such an awesome and amazing team of dedicated and talented people.”
The Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.
WAAY was judged against similar-sized stations in a region that includes Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.
Earlier this year, the Alabama Broadcasters Association bestowed its award for outstanding Regularly Scheduled Newscast to the same Oct. 2 broadcast. WAAY 31 also was named Station of the Year by the association. (Read more here)
Located in Huntsville, WAAY 31 is owned and operated by Allen Media Broadcasting, headquartered in Atlanta. The ABC affiliate has served North Alabama and parts of Southern Tennessee for more than six decades.
WAAY 31 is the Official Home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, broadcasting all home games on WAAY 31.6/This TV.