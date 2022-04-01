WAAY 31 honored for Best Regularly Scheduled Newscast by Alabama Broadcasters Association

WAAY 31 has been honored with the Best Regularly Scheduled Newscast award by the Alabama Broadcasters Association.
The award is for WAAY 31 News at 10 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2021. The show featured multiple stories on how the loss of Sheffield Sgt. Nick Risner impacted his friends, coworkers and community.
WAAY won a total of six awards at the event, including Station of the Year. Read more HERE
The 2022 Alabama Broadcasters Association ABBY Awards were handed out during a March 27 ceremony in Birmingham.
The Best Regularly Scheduled Newscast award recognizes the content, performance, technical aspects, opening and style of a news program.
"It's bittersweet to receive this award for our efforts on the night our community lost an incredible man, officer and friend,” said WAAY 31 News Anchor Marie Waxel.
“This shows how important trust is in local journalism. When you have trust in the newsroom and trust from the community you serve, you can deliver a newscast more impactful than anyone could imagine.
“This award shows our newsroom wholeheartedly stands by our mission of 'Coverage You Can Count On' in our community's darkest moments and most joyous occasions.”
Watch a portion of the program HERE