WAAY 31 honored for Best Local Programming by Alabama Broadcasters Association

WAAY 31 has been honored with the Best Local Programming award by the Alabama Broadcasters Association.
The award is for our "Disaster at Dock B" special report on the one-year anniversary of the deadly fire at the Jackson County Park marina dock that killed eight people on Jan. 27, 2020.
The 2022 Alabama Broadcasters Association ABBY Awards were handed out during a March 27 ceremony in Birmingham. WAAY won a total of six awards at the event, including Station of the Year. Read more HERE
For the Best Local Programming award, judges looked at the content and style of the program and how it served the local community.
"Of course, WAAY 31 covered the story in the days immediately after it happened, but as we learned more in the months that followed, we realized there was much more our viewers needed to know about that tragic night,” said WAAY 31 News Anchor Dan Shaffer.
“The subtitle of our special is 'Lives Remembered, Lessons Learned.' Our goal was to honor the memory of those who lost their lives.
“But we also wanted to tell the stories of the survivors and first responders; hear what they went through, and learn from the mistakes, missteps and oversights that may have contributed to the loss of life that night."
Watch “Disaster at Dock B” HERE