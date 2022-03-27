WAAY 31 honored as Alabama's Station of the Year

WAAY 31 is Alabama’s Television Station of the Year.
The honor is one of six – including Outstanding Weather Anchor for Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna – earned by the news station at the 2022 Alabama Broadcasters Association ABBY Awards.
The ceremony was held Sunday evening in Birmingham. WAAY competed against every television news station in Alabama.
WAAY also won first place honors for:
* Sports Reporting, for our coverage of the Rocket City Trash Pandas home opener.
* Local Programming, for our Disaster at Dock B special report on the one-year anniversary of the deadly fire at the Jackson County Park marina dock that killed eight people on Jan. 27, 2020.
* Regularly Scheduled Newscast, for WAAY 31 News at 10 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2021.
* Judges Award of Merit Client Promotion for Connecting North Alabama, WAAY 31’s ongoing mission to highlight the many non-profit agencies that work together in making life better for our friends and neighbors.
Winners of the Station of the Year award are judged on more than just news and weather coverage. Stations also must show a commitment to their communities through public service and charity.
“WAAY is humbled to be honored by our peers. Our full focus is on improving quality of content with a dedication to excellence. The plan is to raise the bar of performance every day,” said Mike Wright, vice president and general manager of WAAY.
“Every day, we’re working to simply get better at what we do, holding each other accountable while improving everything we do for those we serve. While never reaching perfection, that is our goal. Excellence will be tolerated.
“One of our defining statements is to ‘be a voice for those who have no voice.’ To receive the Judges Award of Merit for the “Connecting North Alabama” initiative is incredibly special, as we continue telling stories and supporting efforts of the hundreds of non-profits who work to make life better for our friends and neighbors.”
In her selection as Outstanding Weather Anchor, McKenna was judged as having “the best overall performance by an individual weather anchor in presenting daily weather segments, severe weather coverage and weather-related stories.
“Honoring Kate as Best Weather Anchor is well-deserved,” said Wright.
“She’s a true calm in the storm, the consummate professional who always uses our advanced weather tools to truly help keep families safe. Her calm, clear communication – no matter how dire the situation – is how she prepares, not scares North Alabama.”
Wright said WAAY’s mission to serve will not waver.
“We will celebrate this today, but moving forward, it’s back to doing all we can to restore full faith and confidence in journalism,” he said.
“There is great responsibility that comes with being named Alabama’s Station of the Year, and I’m honored to work side by side with this team of dedicated professionals.”
Located in Huntsville, WAAY 31 is owned and operated by Allen Media Broadcasting headquartered in Atlanta. The ABC affiliate has served North Alabama and parts of Southern Tennessee for more than six decades.
