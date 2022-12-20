WAAY 31 high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 20

Men's Basketball Scoreboard:
Sparkman 42, Mcgill-Toolen 36
Capital 51, Lee 49
Guntersville 56, Jasper 54
Collinsville 51, Phil Campbell 50
West Limestone 61, Ardmore 21
Westminster Christian 68, Anniston 34
East Lawrence 66, Addison 56
Lindsay Lane 61, Elkmont 42
Grissom 35, Austin 33
Buckhorn 61, Mae Jemison 40
Florence 44, Muscle Shoals 54
East Limestone 45, Tanner 44
Springville 73, Fort Payne 55
Douglas 58, Brindlee Mountain 19
Women's Basketball Scoreboard:
Parker 45, Rogers 36
Hazel Green 61, Gulfport 38
Wenonah 61, Huntsville 48
Plainview 80, Section 28
Fyffe 25, Ider 60
Red Bay 34, Phil Campbell 46
West Limestone 62, East Limestone 50
East Lawrence 66, Addison 56
Douglas 48, Brindlee Mountain 24
Austin 48, Grissom 38
Buckhorn 49, Mae Jemison 40
Pisgah 81, Geraldine 36
East Limestone 75, Tanner 37
Arab 49, West Point 54
Sylvania 94, NSM 69
If you would like your school's score added to WAAY 31's nightly scoreboard, tweet them at @Nolanknightjr or have your official scorekeeper update the score on dragonfly at the game's end.