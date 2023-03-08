WAAY 31 has a wonderful weather visit at Riverton Elementary

These smart and sweet second graders at Riverton Elementary spent their Tuesday afternoon with WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello, learning all about the types of weather seen across the world.
They learned about desert, rainforest and Arctic climates. They also learned about how lightning, thunder, hurricanes, tornadoes and storm surge floods are caused.
These students asked wonderful questions and even worked with Meteorologist Grace to develop a storm safety plan that included where to go during severe weather.
Each student got to take the insider's tour of StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and they all took home a famous red WAAY 31 StormTracker backpack filled with prizes and a StormTracker Safety Guide!
Thanks for a great visit, Riverton!